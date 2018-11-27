Eero will offer a free Amazon Echo Dot with upcoming package deal

Josh Miller/CNET

The holidays seem like a good time to invest in your home's Wi-Fi. Eero wants to make the barrier to entry easier for the company's mesh network. From Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, you'll be able to get a discount on the Eero Wi-Fi System, which replaces your old router, along with two beacons to extend the signal to the far reaches of your home.

Normally $400, Eero's mesh system will be $50 off during the second half of December, and to sweeten the pot, the company's throwing in an Amazon Echo Dot with your purchase. Since the Dot is normally $50 on its own, that's a nice $100 in total savings. You'll find the deal starting Dec. 16 on Amazon.com and Eero.com.

The Echo Dot is still one of our favorite smart speakers, since it packs all of the smarts of the original Echo into a compact body that can fit anywhere. Hopefully, this deal includes the third-gen Dot and not an older model. We've reached out to Eero to confirm and will update this story when we hear back.

When we last reviewed Eero, we found the network a little too expensive for its speed, so the discount makes it that much more appealing. The mesh network and extenders will make it a nice fit for those with a larger home and in need of coverage in rooms far removed from the router. Plus, you'll be able to pause your network with a voice command to your Dot.