Eero Wi-Fi System gets a rare discount: Just $299

Amazon has completed its acquisition of Eero, makers of home networking gear, and to celebrate, it's knocking $100 off the price of its second-gen kit.

Today only, and while supplies last, you can get the Eero Home WiFi System for $299. Regular price: $399. (If you're looking for an alternative, it's also available from Best Buy for that same price.) You can also get the 2-module version for $199.

The kit consists of an Eero base station (which effectively replaces your router) and two Eero Beacons. The latter plug directly into electrical outlets wherever you need a Wi-Fi coverage boost.

In my house, for example, we've got one module upstairs, one on the main floor and one in the basement. Yep, I deployed this exact kit maybe 18 months ago, and it vastly improved the connectivity in the house. Plus, it was incredibly easy to set up, and using it is just as easy thanks to the Eero app.

Indeed, in the old days, monkeying with router settings was an experts-only nightmare. Here, it's a snap. That probably helps explain the glowing user reviews everywhere you look.

Read CNET's Eero review to learn more, but keep in mind it focuses on a three-Eero configuration, not the much better (in my opinion) one Eero and two Beacons.

I realize $299 is still far from cheap, but if you're tired of dealing with home Wi-Fi hassles, this is worth the investment.

