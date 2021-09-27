EEOC lawsuit accuses Activision Blizzard of sexual harassment, discrimination

Getty Images

Activision Blizzard is facing legal action from another federal agency related to the game maker's alleged mistreatment of female workers. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Monday filed a lawsuit in California federal court alleging the company violated the civil rights of employees by subjecting them to sexual harassment, pregnancy discrimination and retaliation.

"Employees were subjected sexual harassment that was severe or pervasive to alter the conditions of employment," according to the EEOC's lawsuit, which lists the company and 10 John Does as defendants. "The conduct was unwelcome and adversely affected the employees."

The complaint goes on to charge that although some employees lodged complaints about the harassment, the company failed to take measures to end it.

Activision Blizzard said Monday it had reached a settlement agreement with the EEOC in which it would create an $18 million to "compensate and make amends to eligible claimants." The company also said it would strengthen policies and programs to prevent harassment and discrimination among its workforce.

"There is no place anywhere at our company for discrimination, harassment, or unequal treatment of any kind, and I am grateful to the employees who bravely shared their experiences," Activision CEO Bobby Kotick said in a statement. "I am sorry that anyone had to experience inappropriate conduct, and I remain unwavering in my commitment to make Activision Blizzard one of the world's most inclusive, respected, and respectful workplaces."

The EEOC didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit is just the latest in a series of complaints against the company, one of the biggest gaming companies in the world, with more $2.2 billion in profit last year.

California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard in July accusing the company of having a "frat boy" work environment and alleges several alarming incidents of discrimination and harassment.

Many employees have spoken out in support of the claims, with more than 2,000 signing an open letter calling for the company to take action to support the harassment victims. Employees also held a walkout protest on July 28 to demand greater action from the company.

A complaint to the National Labor Relations Board earlier this month accuses the company of allegedly threatening or intimidating employees who were speaking out on workplace harassment. The US Securities and Exchange Commission has also opened an investigation into the company, seeking documents, board meeting minutes and other disclosures since 2019 related to the complaints of sexual misconduct.