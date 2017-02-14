Edward Snowden's new gig helps protect journalists and whistleblowers

Enlarge Image Getty Images

Edward Snowden, the US intelligence contractor turned whistleblower who has been in Russia since 2013, has turned his attention to helping protect journalists and their sources. Snowden has served as the president of a San Francisco-based non-profit called Freedom of the Press Foundation, Wired reports. The foundation's goal is to "support and defend public-interest journalism focused on exposing mismanagement, corruption, and law-breaking in government" through digital security, advocacy and crowdfunding, according to the foundation's website.

Freedom of the Press Foundation also developed and maintains the SecureDrop project, an "open-source whistleblower submission system that media organizations can use to securely accept documents from and communicate with anonymous sources."

The Freedom of the Press Foundation didn't immediately return a request for comment.