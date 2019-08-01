Edward Snowden is releasing a memoir later this year

Barton Gellman / Getty Images

Former National Security Agency contractor and whistleblower Edward Snowden has a memoir on the way.

Snowden tweeted a video Thursday revealing the forthcoming book. Permanent Record will be out Sept. 17 on Metropolitan Books, an imprint of Macmillan Publishing.

In 2013, Snowden revealed details of NSA surveillance programs to journalists who published stories in The Guardian and The Washington Post, triggering a wave of new worries about privacy in the online era.

According to Macmillan's site, Permanent Record "reveals for the first time the story of his life, including how he helped to build that [surveillance] system and what motivated him to try to bring it down."

On Twitter, Snowden simply said "I wrote a book."

Permanent Record, which is listed as being 352 pages long, will sell for $30.