Guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died at age 65. Van Halen's son, Wolfgang, confirmed the news Tuesday on Twitter, citing his father's "long and arduous battle with cancer."

Van Halen died at St. Johns Hospital in Santa Monica, California of throat cancer, with his wife Janie, son Wolfgang and his older brother, Alex, at his side, according to TMZ, which first reported the musician's death. The news of his passing is trending on Twitter, with fans expressing condolences and sharing memories of the iconic guitarist's impact on music.

Eddie and Alex formed their instrumental hard rock band, Van Halen, in Pasadena in 1972. Eddie played the guitar, with Alex on drums, David Lee Roth singing and Michael Anthony on bass. The band went through various changes over the years, including Roth leaving in the mid-80s, only to return several times to take on the role of lead singer. In 2006, Van Halen's son, Wolfgang, replaced Anthony on bass. The band is best known for hits including "Panama" and "Jump." Van Halen was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.