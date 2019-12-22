Best SNL ever? Eddie Murphy brings back Gumby, Buckwheat, more

Saturday night was nostalgia night for fans of Saturday Night Live. Host Eddie Murphy, who blasted to stardom after appearing as an SNL cast member from 1980 to 1984, returned to host, and brought back many of his most iconic characters and skits, including Gumby, Buckwheat, Velvet Jones and Mister Robinson.

Murphy's version of animated clay character Gumby showed up on Weekend Update, and he's just as angry as ever, complaining to anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost that he should've been in more skits, with Murphy cracking up several times as he delivered his lines. Don't ask him about his horse pal Pokey if you want to stay on his good side. But he's pretty fond of musical guest Lizzo, even if he gets her name wrong.

Murphy also reprised his parody of beloved childhood TV host Mister Rogers, Mister Robinson, in a new episode of Mister Robinson's Neighborhood. His run-down apartment looks the same, but the neighborhood is gentrifying. How can he afford to stay? Well, the word of the day is actually two words -- "Squatter's Rights."

His grown-up Little Rascals character, Buckwheat, returned dressed as a cob of corn on a parody of The Masked Singer. Really, you haven't lived until you've heard his version of "I Shot the Sheriff."

And Murphy's infomercial huckster, Velvet Jones, showed up on Black Jeopardy. He's come into the 21st century and now is fully supportive of women becoming not just hos, but Instagram hos.

In a holiday baking skit, Murphy didn't play a familiar character, but did find himself in a familiar SNL situation. While yelling at a flaming demonic cake (you have to see the skit for that to make sense), Murphy seemed to have accidentally sworn and been bleeped out. Whoops.

Murphy's monologue was greeted with a chant of "ED-DIE, ED-DIE!" He joked about having 10 kids and taking over the imprisoned Bill Cosby's role as America's dad. Next, Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle showed up to ask if Murphy would be performing sketches they all wrote for him. (Answer: Not on your life.)

Fans on social media were thrilled by Murphy's return, with some calling it an episode for the ages.

"Mr. Rogers. Buckwheat. It's over. Even if the next 50 minutes suck this has been the best SNL episode in forever," wrote Wajahat Ali on Twitter.

"Someone could literally set fire and burn down the SNL set and this would still be the best episode all year," wrote Jenelle Riley.

Mr. Rogers. Buckwheat. It's over. Even if the next 50 minutes suck this has been the best SNL episode in forever. — Wajahat "Abu Khadija" Ali (@WajahatAli) December 22, 2019

Someone could literally set fire and burn down the SNL set and this would still be the best episode all year. I was hoping Eddie Murphy would reprise just one of his characters but we got both Mr. Robinson AND Buckwheat already!!!! pic.twitter.com/jP5aF84ZSh — Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) December 22, 2019

Best show ever

Eddie Murphy brought the classics back to SNL https://t.co/1kGtyvQMdr — Tyese Christina Zehnder (@TyeseZ) December 22, 2019

I really want to know if that Gumby costume has been sitting in a closet for 35 years, or if it’s a brand-new suit #SNL — David Onda (@David_Onda) December 22, 2019

Watching Eddie Murphy do Mister Robinson, Buckwheat and Gumby on #SNL is like having a front row seat while Prince plays Purple Rain, Kiss and 1999. The best greatest hits gig around. pic.twitter.com/GXEzgLuyBM — Eric Deggans at NPR (@Deggans) December 22, 2019

More Buckwheat is so transcendently wonderful I almost can’t believe it’s real. #SNL — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) December 22, 2019

Haven't heard Eddie Murphy as Mr. Robinson say "WHO IS IT?" in 35 years.



Still kills. #SNL — Tom Harrington (@cbctom) December 22, 2019

Tracy, Dave & Chris are my age. That means they grew up watching Eddie on TV as kids. He had a direct impact on the next generation of comics.



Eddie Murphy walked so that Keenan Thompson could run.



We just watched a legend do what he does best, which is make us laugh.#SNL pic.twitter.com/r7Y0Hian9e — 🍂#MommyFab [project] / stolze schwarze Frau! 🇺🇸 (@EfabulousHB) December 22, 2019

This needs to be framed pic.twitter.com/t3YqPqRY7g — Jay Scott Smith (@JayScottSmith) December 22, 2019

Eddie Murphy’s return just started and it’s already one of the best episodes of the decade. I haven’t laughed this hard at #SNL in years! pic.twitter.com/1WlS1X9HNe — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) December 22, 2019

Just wait until next year, SNL fans. Adam Driver of Star Wars fame will be host for the next new episode, on Jan. 25, with musical guest Halsey. Driver has hosted twice before, once playing his Star Wars character, Kylo Ren, as he might appear on the reality show Undercover Boss.