Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall reunite for Coming 2 America 2 on Amazon

Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

Coming 2 America 2 is coming to a home screen near you. The sequel to the original Coming 2 America, the 1988 big-screen comedy starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall, was scheduled to open in theaters in 2020. But on Friday, Amazon Studios announced it's acquired worldwide rights to the film, and will make it available on Prime Video on March 5, 2021.

Murphy and Hall are reprising their roles, with Murphy playing Prince Akeem Joffer from the fictional African nation of Zamunda, and Hall as his best friend, Semmi.

"Coming to America was a cultural phenomenon that is one of the most loved and celebrated comedies of all time," said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke in a statement.

In addition to Murphy and Hall, cast members including James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos and Louie Anderson will return. New cast members include Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones and Tracy Morgan. The first film's barbershop crew will also return, which was great news for some fans.

"Amazon confirming that Coming To America 2 will feature all the barbershop lads has made me happier than Joe Louis on his 137th birthday," wrote one Twitter user, referencing a favorite bit of dialogue from the original film.