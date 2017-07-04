Ed Sheeran quits Twitter, doesn't know why he's disliked

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

The meanness. The cruelty. The sheer heartlessness.

Yes, the vile bile of Twitter has claimed another victim.

Ed Sheeran, the troubadour of millennial angst, is so bent out of shape with Twitter that he's leaving.

"I've actually come off Twitter completely. I can't read it," he told the Sun.

I confess I hadn't been struck with Sheeran's overwhelming Twitter presence. Still, he revealed: "One comment ruins your day."

It does. I remember those times when I was called an Apple fanboy and an Apple hater on the same day. I couldn't type for a week.

Still, Sheeran is surely speaking the truth that the invective that tossed around on Twitter by the frustrated or the sheer nasty can be repulsive. Recent research has suggested that many online trolls have psychopathic and sadistic tendencies.

Inside Sheeran's soul, though, there's something more troubling.

"The head-f*** for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much," he told the Sun. Now that is a fruitless pursuit. People can just look at you and dislike you. It could be your shirt, your glasses or the color of your hair. If you allow yourself to be moved by such types, only misery awaits.

What's even more sad is that people can change their minds about you in a trice. Just because.

Those who cannot get off Twitter will be relieved that Sheeran will still send his Instagram photos to his Twitter account. Just to keep it warm, you understand. After all, he has more than 19 million followers to satisfy.

The deeply cynical might, however, wonder why Sheeran needed to make a public spectacle of quitting Twitter. Could he not have quietly disappeared?

That's the problem with being a star, though, isn't it? You want love. You want it all the time. Failing that, a little sympathy is quite nice too.

