Smart thermostat maker Ecobee today added support for the Google Assistant. Ecobee already offers an impressive lineup of smart home controls from Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, IFTTT, Samsung SmartThings and I.am+ Wink.

Google's voice assistant was the one major AI Ecobee lacked; it now matches the Honeywell Lyric's long list of smart home partners. Both Ecobee and Honeywell offer more potential integrations than Nest, a rival smart thermostat manufacturer Google purchased in 2014.

Access the Assistant through your phone or one of Google's smart home speakers. Say "Hey Google, make my home warmer" or "Okay Google, what's the temperature inside?"

This integration works with Ecobee3 Lite, Ecobee3 and Ecobee4 smart thermostats.

Ecobee this week also announced support for ESP in the Ecobee4 thermostat. The Ecobee4 has a built-in Alexa speaker and earned a CNET Editor's Choice award for its sleek design, impressive performance and innovative smart controls. Adding ESP should mean your Ecobee4 will only respond to your Alexa command if you're standing closer to it than any other Alexa speaker in your home. Check the settings in your Ecobee app to confirm the update; you'll need software version 4.2.0.171 to enable ESP.