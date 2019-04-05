Ecobee rumored to be launching a smart home camera

Zatz Not Funny

Ecobee's latest smart home product might be an indoor camera, according to a report Friday from Zatz Not Funny. The site shared an image of an oblong black camera on a silver platform with Ecobee branding. At the top sit four lights that alternate between yellow and blue.

Ecobee wasn't immediately available for comment.

Little else is known about the rumored camera at this time. Amazon invested in the company last year, so it's possible we might see an Alexa integration.

Ecobee, known for its eco-friendly smart thermostat with room sensor technology, also offers smart light switches. The devices are compatible with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft's Cortana.

