Ecobee isn't just a thermostat company anymore

Ecobee

Startup Ecobee, maker of app-enabled smart thermostats, is now a home security company, too. Today it announced two new products -- a SmartCamera with voice control and SmartContacts for doors and windows. Along with the new hardware, Ecobee is launching a professional monitoring and cloud storage service called Haven. The SmartCamera, SmartContacts and a 30-day Haven trial are available now on Ecobee's online store.

Here's an overview of what the SmartCamera can do:

1080p HD live streaming

180-degree field of view

Smart Focus feature claims to pan/zoom to capture activity

Integrated Alexa

Required two-factor authentication

8-core processor with local analysis (rather than cloud)

Autopilot feature claims to automatically turn camera off when you get home (via geofencing)

The new Ecobee SmartContacts are supposed to work like typical door/window sensors, alerting you if a door or window is opened when your system is armed.

This is Ecobee's first foray into home security. Previously, it was known as a smart thermostat and thermostat accessory company. Its most recent thermostat, the $249 Ecobee SmartThermostat, is our current favorite model. Like the new SmartCamera, the SmartThermostat has an integrated Alexa speaker. The SmartThermostat is also sold with a SmartSensor accessory that detects occupancy and measures the ambient temperature.

The Haven service relies heavily on geolocation to operate. When you and your family members leave home, it's supposed to automatically arm the system -- and disarm it when you return.

Ecobee's Haven Essential plan starts at $5 per month and includes professional monitoring, Autopilot and cloud storage for one device. The Haven Extended plan costs $10 per month and offers the same features for an unlimited number of devices.

Haven currently works with the Ecobee SmartCamera, SmartContacts, SmartThermostat and SmartSensors. It works with Alexa and Siri voice commands (via Apple HomeKit). Google Assistant and SmartThings support is forthcoming. The SmartCamera doesn't currently support HomeKit Secure Video, but Ecobee "hopes to have it available in the next month."