It's official: people love tweeting about the solar eclipse. Over the past 24 hours, the phenomenon has garnered more than 6 million mentions on Twitter. Comedians, sports figures and everyday people can't stop tweeting about it.

Those tweets include ones like this from comedian Conan O'Brien:

When the eclipse comes I’m going to borrow the special glasses my wife uses when I’m shirtless. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) August 21, 2017

Or here's one from "Saturday Night Live" star Aidy Bryant:

Between being goth and having my period this is the day I've been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/nULbW6kLDE — Aidy Bryant (@aidybryant) August 21, 2017

There's this tweet showing Dallas Cowboys players watching the eclipse:

There are tweets showing the president looking at the eclipse, both with and without protective eyewear:

Yes, President Donald Trump really did look into the sky during #SolarEclipse2017 https://t.co/b1OnUXe9Cy pic.twitter.com/VjKg92K2YS — CNN (@CNN) August 21, 2017

Then, there are all the tweets with pictures people took of the eclipse:

OK here's a real shot from my computer of the #eclipse2017 corona. I'm just flabbergasted! From Weiser, Idaho. pic.twitter.com/y8QeFT391V — Stephen Shankland (@stshank) August 21, 2017

You probably saw #SolarEclipse2017 from Earth...but what did it look like from space? Check out these @Space_Station views: pic.twitter.com/6uPdyRFbXs — NASA (@NASA) August 21, 2017

But at the end of the day, we all know that the most important tweet was the one where Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson admitted to causing the eclipse: