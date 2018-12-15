Echo Wall Clock now available on Amazon, brings visual cues to Alexa timers

Ry Crist/CNET

Sound the alarm for Alexa-timer addicts: The Amazon wall clock that syncs up with Echo devices is now available for preorder on the e-tailer's website.

Announced in late September at Amazon's Echo event, the Echo Wall Clock looks like a straight-ahead modern timekeeper. But when you talk to your Echo device and ask voice-assistant Alexa to set a timer, the LED-equipped minute marks on the clock's face light up to count down your window of time.

That means you can simply glance at the clock to see how much longer junior's allowed to play Fortnite, or how much more wine-sipping you can do before it's time to go fetch the laundry. Or both; the clock can handle multiple timers at once. (CNET reviewer Rich Brown says that as a parent and a cook, he uses Alexa timers constantly. You can check out his take on the clock here.)

The Echo Wall Clock also handles daylight saving time automatically, so you never need worry about having to set it forward or back. The clock will set you back a little bit though; it costs $30. Amazon's site says it'll be in stock Dec. 24 -- alas, too late for Christmas.

Speaking of Echo-friendly smart-home gadgets, the Echo Link is now available to order on Amazon for $200. The gizmo lets you "upgrade your stereo system with high-fidelity streaming music and Alexa," as Amazon puts it. Doesn't look like the Echo Link Amp ($300) is available yet, however.

