Echo Flex Alexa-enabled smart plug costs $25 with add-on motion sensor and nightlight accessories

Amazon on Wednesday introduced the Amazon Echo Flex, a $25 smart plug with a built-in Alexa speaker. It has an integrated USB port and optional Motion Sensor and Smart Nightlight accessories that connect to the USB port. The Motion Sensor and Smart Nightlight accessories cost $14 each.

The Echo Flex, Motion Sensor and Smart Nightlight are all available for preorder starting Wednesday.

Last year, Amazon announced a bunch of new products at its annual event, from the next-gen Amazon Echo Dot and the Amazon Echo Wall Clock to the Amazon Echo Auto and the AmazonBasics Microwave.

Amazon released the Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display this summer amid reports that Amazon hires people to sometimes listen in on private Alexa conversations. There were a ton of announcements this year too. In addition to the Echo Flex, we also saw a high-end Echo Studio smart speaker, a new $100 Amazon Echo, a new $60 Echo Dot with an integrated digital clock, a $130 Echo Show 8, the $30 Echo Glow light, the $99 Eero and much more.

