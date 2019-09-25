CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Smart Home

Echo Flex Alexa-enabled smart plug costs $25 with add-on motion sensor and nightlight accessories

The $25 Amazon Echo Flex smart plug is a hub for your smart home with a built-in Alexa speaker.

43fd97d5-982e-4b94-9d7b-116d76343806-800

The $25 Echo Flex is a smart plug with built-in Alexa controls. 

 James Martin/CNET

Amazon on Wednesday introduced the Amazon Echo Flex, a $25 smart plug with a built-in Alexa speaker. It has an integrated USB port and optional Motion Sensor and Smart Nightlight accessories that connect to the USB port. The Motion Sensor and Smart Nightlight accessories cost $14 each.

The Echo Flex, Motion Sensor and Smart Nightlight are all available for preorder starting Wednesday. 

See also

Last year, Amazon announced a bunch of new products at its annual event, from the next-gen Amazon Echo Dot and the Amazon Echo Wall Clock to the Amazon Echo Auto and the AmazonBasics Microwave.

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon unveils tiny Echo Flex
1:39

Amazon released the Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display this summer amid reports that Amazon hires people to sometimes listen in on private Alexa conversations. There were a ton of announcements this year too. In addition to the Echo Flex, we also saw a high-end Echo Studio smart speaker, a new $100 Amazon Echo, a new $60 Echo Dot with an integrated digital clock, a $130 Echo Show 8, the $30 Echo Glow light, the $99 Eero and much more.

Read more: Every new Alexa feature Amazon announced at the September event | Amazon event 2019: Echo Studio, Alexa updates and everything announced so far

CNET Smart Home

Next Article: Zuckerberg: Facebook will build the AR glasses of the future