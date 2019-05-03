Both Amazon's Echo Dot (third generation) and Google's Home Mini voice-enabled speakers frequently go on sale and they're discounted again today, with Amazon and Best Buy selling Echo Dots for $30 ($20 off) and Walmart and Best Buy selling the Home Mini for $29 ($20 off).
These price points don't represent all-time lows, but they're still attractive. For Cyber Monday last year Amazon had single Echo Dots for $24 each and we've see the Home Mini for as low $25. You can read CNET's full review of the Echo Dot here and the full review of the Google Home here.
Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
Echo Dot on sale
Google Home Mini on sale
Turn your old phone into a home security camera: Give your outdated phone a new life.
Five things to consider before buying LED bulbs: Before you head to the store, learn about the specs to look out for when buying LED bulbs.
Discuss: Echo Dot and Google Home Mini are back down to $30 ahead of Mother's Day
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.