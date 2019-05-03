Esto también se puede leer en español.

Echo Dot and Google Home Mini are back down to $30 ahead of Mother's Day

Amazon and Google's smallest voice-enabled speakers are both on sale for $20 off.

Both Amazon's Echo Dot (third generation) and Google's Home Mini voice-enabled speakers frequently go on sale and they're discounted again today, with Amazon and Best Buy selling Echo Dots for $30 ($20 off) and Walmart and Best Buy selling the Home Mini for $29 ($20 off).   

These price points don't represent all-time lows, but they're still attractive. For Cyber Monday last year Amazon had single Echo Dots for $24 each and we've see the Home Mini for as low $25. You can read CNET's full review of the Echo Dot here and the full review of the Google Home here

