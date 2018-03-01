Need to find bargain-bin novelty socks, phone chargers or blueberry-scented soy wax candles? If so, eBay's got a new landing page for you.
The giant online marketplace on Thursday unveiled its new Under $10 page, which includes millions of new items available with free shipping and no auction bidding required. Categories include video games, watches, headphones, t-shirts and phone cases.
The page is another small step for the company to overhaul its website from what was often considered a disorganized garage sale to a more curated and easily browsable destination. That work could help eBay fight Amazon, the leader in e-commerce, and help it bring in more customers and sellers.
The Under $10 page could also allow eBay to poach some shoppers away from Wish, a younger e-retail startup that specializes in ultra-cheap gifts and gear that ship from China. Amazon in January launched its own under $10 page.
In addition to the work eBay already does to cut down on knockoffs and counterfeits, it will have people help curate the Under $10 page to ensure those LED-lit faux eyelashes for less than a buck are the real McCoy.
