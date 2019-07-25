Daniel Fung/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

eBay is launching fulfillment centers for faster shipping, much like competitor Amazon. The original online retail giant will have sellers deploy their goods to warehouses from which they'll be shipped to customers in eBay-branded boxes. The Managed Delivery service will launch in 2020, beginning in the US.

Currently, eBay sellers handle shipping themselves. The new service will be voluntary for sellers, but eBay says it will provide faster, cheaper and more reliable shipping.

Through the service, eBay will partner with logistics providers to fulfill orders via "strategically located warehouses across the country." The warehouses will handle pick, pack and ship, while eBay handles customer service. Sellers can manage their inventory through the Seller Hub.

Devin Wenig, eBay CEO, said the solution will be "competitively priced" and aimed at sellers of high-volume electronics, home, garden and fashion products. The company is already piloting the system with a number of sellers.