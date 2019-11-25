eBay to sell StubHub tickets marketplace for $4 billion

eBay said Monday it agreed to sell StubHub, its tickets marketplace, to viagogo for $4.05 billion in cash.
The online retailer has been under pressure from activist investors to make changes.
