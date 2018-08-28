Ebay

Buying something from eBay today? Anything? If you're spending at least $25, you can save 15 percent by applying promo code PREGAME15.

You've got until 10 p.m. PT this evening to use that code. It's good for a maximum savings of $100, but only on eligible items.

Thankfully, nearly everything is eligible. The only exclusions: warranties and protection plans; items from the Coins & Paper Money, Gift Cards & Coupons and Real Estate categories.

