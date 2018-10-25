Buying something from eBay today? Anything? You can save 10 percent by applying promo code PICKUPTEN. And for once there's no minimum!

You've got until 5 a.m. PT tomorrow (Oct. 26) to use that code. It's good for a maximum savings of $100, but only on eligible items.

Thankfully, nearly everything is eligible. The only exclusions: warranties, protection plans and items from the Coins & Paper Money, Gift Cards & Coupons and Real Estate categories.

Now playing: Watch this: How to earn free bitcoin while shopping online

If you happen to miss out on this deal, don't fret. eBay has run similar sitewide discount deals in the past. The last one was 15 percent, in fact, but with a minimum $25 purchase. So it will almost certainly run a similar deal in future -- especially as Black Friday and Cyber Monday approach.

Read more: Use eBay's Instant Selling to sell your old phone fast

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!