eBay plans to upstage Amazon Prime Day with Crash Sale on July 15

Monika Skolimowska/picture alliance via Getty Images

eBay plans to launch a site-wide Crash Sale on July 15, the same day that Amazon plans to kick off its two-day Prime Day mega-sale. eBay promises deals will offer discounts of up to 80% on a variety of products, including items from Apple, Garmin and Samsung, among others.

One might be forgiven for concluding eBay is calling it a Crash Sale because it plans to crash Amazon's Prime Day party, but it's more likely that eBay is mocking Amazon, suggesting its servers will crash during the sale, as they did last year.

"eBay is primed to deliver exactly what shoppers want during this year's crash (sale)," Jay Hanson, COO of Amazon Americas, said in a statement. "July has become a massive shopping season, and our summer sales include blockbuster deals that will not disappoint."

With the announcement, eBay is first retailer to launch a head-to-head counter sale to Amazon's annual monster sales event. It's probably a safe bet that this won't be the only challenger to Amazon's sale, which typically sets one-day sales records each year.

Amazon said Monday its sale will start on July 15 just after midnight Pacific Time and run for 48 hours, the longest Prime Day sale ever, up from 36 hours the year before.

But unlike Amazon, eBay is planning three weeks of deals, culminating with its Crash Sale. Kicking off during the first week of July, eBay's July 4th Savings will feature up to 85% off kitchen appliances, camping gear and robotic vacuums. Its Hot Deals for Hot Days sale will feature new deals offering 80% off products each day, including smart home devices and other home appliances.