eBay has been doling out guarantees this year, from vouching for the authenticity of Rolex watches to promising speedy delivery times. Now, it's guaranteeing its prices, too.

The e-commerce provider on Wednesday launched a new price-match guarantee on more than 50,000 items in its already discounted eBay Deals section in the US.

"This is a way to up our game and also up our promise to buyers," Hal Lawton, senior vice president of North America at eBay, said.

eBay has struggled to grow its sales and bring in new users, especially amid fierce competition from Amazon. But, it's shown more determination to achieve both goals after it split from payments network PayPal in 2015. With a singular focus on building up its marketplace business, eBay is now developing more ways to support sellers on its site, which includes 1.1 billion items for sale at any given time, and persuade more shoppers to visit.

The new price-match promise fits with two similar programs from earlier this year. In January, it said it would guarantee the authenticity of expensive watches and handbags, with the help of professional authenticators. In March, it said it would guarantee shipping times for deliveries arriving in three or fewer days.

eBay will now guarantee the lowest price for items under its daily eBay Deals program. eBay will match a lower price if you find one for identical and available items sold on Amazon.com, BestBuy.com, Jet.com, HomeDepot.com, Sears.com, Target.com, Walmart.com or Wayfair.com.

A shopper will have to call customer service with proof of a lower-priced item on another site. Within minutes, she'll get an eBay coupon to cover the difference.

Granted, Lawton noted that eBay Deals items are already 20 to 90 percent off retail prices, so there won't be many times when these deals aren't the lowest already. That means eBay isn't risking much with this new program, but he added that it's a way to bring attention to eBay Deals and encourage folks to check eBay first when shopping online.

