eBay Cyber Monday deals include $1,400 off Canon EOS 5D camera body (just updated)

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Keep the eBay Deals page bookmarked through Cyber Monday for surprisingly big deals on electronics, housewares, toys and all kinds of random goodies. Now with over a billion listings, the mega-merchant sources many of the sales from small businesses and includes many rare and locally sourced items. Now a serious Black Friday and Cyber Monday contender, it's time to stop thinking of eBay as just a place to have an online garage sale.

The lineup of holiday sales on eBay will take place as a sequence of back-to-back sales that begin each day at 5 a.m. PT (8 a.m. ET) from now through Cyber Monday:

Thanksgiving Deals are running now through Nov. 28 (completed)

Black Friday Deals start Nov. 29 (completed)

Cyber Weekend Deals take place on both Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 (completed)

Cyber Monday Deals start Dec. 2

Once a sale begins, it will run while stocks last.

With so much going on, it's easy to get overwhelmed, but you can stay on top of the current offers at eBay Deals, and check this article here frequently to see which deals we think are the best of the bunch. Here's a sampling of what we think are the best Black Friday offers happening at eBay right now.

eBay The LG C9 OLED TV (model OLED65C9PUA) has better image quality than any television we've ever tested. It delivers perfect black levels, wide viewing angles, superb uniformity, accurate color and a great bright-room picture. Video processing is slightly better than last year. It adds HDMI 2.1 features, and support for Amazon Alexa and Apple AirPlay 2 are coming soon. It currently lists for $2,100 elsewhere. Read our LG C9 OLED review.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET These Star Wars drones started their retail life at $180, but these days spend a lot more time around $50. That still makes this a good deal. Get two so you can dogfight at the park.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET The Beats Solo3 sounds good in both wireless and wired modes, is comfortable to wear, and has a 40-hour battery life. Read our Beats Solo3 Headphones review.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET Get the EOS Mark IV -- body only -- for $2,047. It's a great price for this powerhouse full-frame 4K shooter. Read our Canon EOS 5D Mark IV review.

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is a pretty hot commodity this shopping season, and you can get it here for 45% off -- albeit a refurbished unit. That said, it comes with a full one-year warranty. Read our Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer review.

Nintendo This matched pair of RPG titles for the Switch -- Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield -- was released just a week or so ago. Eagerly awaited, the games have been on a deals roller coaster since they first appeared. Now you can save 20% on the title of your choice. Read GameSpot's review of Pokemon Sword/Shield.

Now playing: Watch this: We put Dyson's Supersonic hairdryer to the test

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.