eBay deals Black Friday through Cyber Monday include Canon EOS 5D camera body 42% off

It's Black Friday at eBay. Yes, that's now a thing, and in quite a meaningful way with some of the biggest savings already in progress. The mega-merchant has listed tons of savings on it's eBay Deals page including on homewares, toys, electronics and a heap of other fun items. If you thought the site was just a place to unload random things in your garage, think again. Now with over a billion listings, eBay iterate that many of its listings come via small businesses, and include rare, one of a kind and locally sourced items.

The line-up of holiday sales on eBay will take place as a sequence of back-to-back sales that begin each day at 5 a.m. PT (8 a.m. ET) from now through Cyber Monday:

Thanksgiving Deals are running now through Nov. 28 (completed)

Black Friday Deals start Nov. 29

Cyber Weekend Deals take place on both Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

Cyber Monday Deals start Dec. 2

Once a sale begins, it will run while stocks last.

With so much going on, it's easy to get overwhelmed, but you can stay on top of the current offers at eBay Deals, and check this article here frequently to see which deals we think are the best of the bunch. Here's a sampling of what we think are the best Black Friday offers happening at eBay right now.

eBay The LG C9 OLED TV has better image quality than any television we've ever tested. It delivers perfect black levels, wide viewing angles, superb uniformity, accurate color and a great bright-room picture. Video processing is slightly better than last year. It adds HDMI 2.1 features and support for Amazon Alexa and Apple AirPlay 2 are coming soon. Its striking design features a super slim panel. Check out our full review.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET These Star Wars drones started their retail life at $180, but these days spend a lot more time around $50. That still makes this a good deal. Get two so you can dogfight at the park.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET The Beats Solo3 sounds good in both wireless and wired modes, is comfortable to wear, and has a 40-hour battery life. Read our Beats Solo3 Headphones review.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET Get the EOS Mark IV -- body only -- for 42% off. It's a great price and just about the lowest we've ever seen for this powerhouse full-frame 4K shooter. Read our Canon EOS 5D Mark IV review.

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is a pretty hot commodity this shopping season, and you can get it here for 45% off -- albeit a refurbished unit. That said, it comes with a full one-year warranty. Read our Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer review.

Nintendo This matched pair of RPG titles for the Switch -- Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield -- was released just a week or so ago. Eagerly awaited, the games have been on a deals roller coaster since they first appeared. Now you can save 20% on the title of your choice. Read GameSpot's review of Pokemon Sword/Shield.

