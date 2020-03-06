eBay bans sales of face masks, hand sanitizer amid coronavirus price gouging

Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread in the US and other countries, demand for products like face masks and hand sanitizer has led to a spike in prices. To combat price gouging, online retailer eBay is banning some listings related to the coronavirus.

In a notice to eBay sellers posted Thursday, spotted earlier by CNBC, eBay said it would block new listings and remove existing listings in the US for disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer and face masks, including N95/N100 masks and surgical masks. The listings are being removed due to concerns that inflated prices for these products may violate US laws or regulations. eBay also said it will also remove any listing, except for books, that mentions COVID-19, coronavirus, 2019nCoV in the title or description.

While it's unclear how long the ban will last, a spokeswoman for eBay said the company is monitoring the coronavirus.

"As always, our first priority is to ensure the safety of our employees and customers around the world," said and eBay spokeswoman in an emailed statement Friday. "eBay is taking significant measures to block or quickly remove items on our marketplace that make false health claims."

As of Tuesday, there have been 164 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the US and 11 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Global cases have topped 100,000 with more than 3,000 deaths since the outbreak began in the Chinese province of Hubei in December 2019.

Fears over the coronavirus have led to stores selling out of items like hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and face masks, and online prices have skyrocketed. Two large bottles of Purell hand sanitizer, which normally coast about $9 a bottle, were selling on Amazon for $299, according to CBS News.

Amazon has also taken steps to prevent price gouging, warning sellers they could be booted from the site for charging too much for face masks and other items. Amazon says it has already removed more than 1 million listings for items claiming to cure or defend against the coronavirus.