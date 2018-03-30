Easter chocolates look kind of gross in 3D X-ray scans

Enlarge Image University of Manchester

Scientists at the University of Manchester in the UK are taking the mystery out of some favorite chocolate treats by exposing their innards through X-ray scans and 3D computer simulation videos.

The video for the chocolate rabbit starts with a look at the outside and then peels away the layers to expose the irregularities and thickness of the shell. It reveals a collection of small chocolate pieces hidden inside.

"Since the 19th century chocolate has become synonymous with Easter. Now in the 21st century we can finally reveal some of its hidden secrets and our analysis has some really interesting findings," says Tristan Lowe, senior experimental officer at the university's Manchester X-ray Imaging Facility.

One of those findings is that a Kit Kat bar is only about half chocolate. The biscuit and wafer parts make up 47 percent of the treat's structure. The university also points out that the inside of a round Ferrero Rocher candy resembles moon rock.

Lowe also looked at a Double Decker candy bar, a Yorkie bar, a Malteser malt ball, Toblerone and a chocolate Easter egg. The 3D scans look cool, but they don't make the chocolates seem very appetizing.

The University of Manchester videos have been released just in time for Easter Sunday this year, though the whimsical nature of the investigation also fits in well with April Fools' season.

You can check out all the 3D chocolate videos on the Manchester X-ray Imaging Facility YouTube page and never look at your Easter snacks quite the same way again.