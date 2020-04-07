Bernd Wüstneck/Picture alliance via Getty Images

Jobs currently considered essential during the coronavirus lockdown include doctors, nurses, police, firefighters ... and the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy.

"You will be pleased to know that we do consider both the Tooth Fairy and the Easter Bunny to be essential workers," New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said during a press conference when answering questions submitted by children on Monday.

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern confirms Easter Bunny is classed as an “essential worker” but it might be “difficult for the bunny to get everywhere” in current circumstances.



Tooth fairy also confirmed as an essential worker. pic.twitter.com/Jv6o4t2tkG — Daniel Rosney (@DanielRosney) April 6, 2020

She did however, warn the Easter Bunny might not be able to visit every home during the quarantine because it could be "difficult for the bunny to get everywhere because it will be potentially quite busy at home with its family."

That said, Ardern suggested kids everywhere create their own egg hunts by drawing and coloring pictures of Easter eggs and displaying them in their front windows for everyone to enjoy.

Canada is also on board with the idea that the Easter Bunny is an essential worker, sharing that the Easter Bunny would be making the rounds in Ontario during the coronavirus quarantine.

Sharing the good news - the Easter Bunny is officially an essential service! pic.twitter.com/WO902xQOyD — Doug Ford (@fordnation) April 7, 2020

"It's so tough for the younger kids to explain what is going on right now... the kids have simple things they are worried about," Premier of Ontario Doug Ford said at a news conference on Tuesday.

So Ford also released an official government statement on Tuesday that said, "I hereby confirm that the Easter Bunny is an essential service provider authorized to deliver Easter chocolate, candy and related treats to the children of Ontario."

Here is the official notice from ⁦@fordnation⁩ that the Easter Bunny is an essential service: note no deliveries in parks, playgrounds or other recreational areas #onpoli pic.twitter.com/aV2p5d6R73 — Laura Stone (@l_stone) April 7, 2020

No word yet if President Donald Trump has officially cleared the Easter Bunny or Tooth Fairy for service during the US quarantine, but the Easter Bunny has been spotted in Ohio making the rounds from a safe distance.

Here's hoping the lockdown is lifted before kids start getting nervous about Santa's job.