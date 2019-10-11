Easiest costumes for Halloween 2019

Manuel Flores/CNET

Save time and money this Halloween with a very easy costume type: a union suit!

These costumes are just like those pajamas we wore in the '80s or the long-sleeve onesies we see on babies year round. You put them on, zip them up and head out ready to party.

Union suits have been around since the mid-1800s and were designed to be an easier alternative for women who wore complicated Victorian gowns back then. Men rapidly adopted this trend and now union suits are a common thing to wear during the winter.

In recent years they have become more and more popular, bringing a wide selection of colors and styles, including your favorite Marvel characters. I've purchased several onesies and can tell you they fit both men and women -- just pay attention to the size chart and be aware of your measurements.

We browsed the internet to help you find the best options for this Halloween. The chosen ones were selected based on ratings, number of reviews and cost. Here is a list of the best ones we found:

Amazon Become the hero of your neighborhood with this comfy union suit.

Amazon Become the best Wade T. Wilson with this onesie.

Amazon Saving the galaxy can be extremely comfortable with this adult onesie.

Amazon You just need to find the perfect cowboy to match this cozy costume.

Walmart You can become Mike Wazowski's bestie for Halloween.

Amazon Showcase your best Fornite moves with this comfortable union suit.

Walmart And you don't even have to learn hula with this adorable Stitch.

Amazon Explore space and stay warm.

Walmart Being grouchy doesn't mean being cold.

Target Definitely a costume that matches Pooh's personality.

And for the ladies who are worried about what this means for your visits to the bathroom, just remember to unzip your onesie and fold the arms inward before rolling down and holding it around knee high to avoid dragging it on the floor. And I don't recommend using the zipper in the back because it tends to be a lot more complicated.

Head to the comment section and let us know if you already own a union suit or if you liked any of the ones we recommended. Have a great Halloween!