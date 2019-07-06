Earthquake videos: Watch SoCal shaking hit Dodger Stadium, Disneyland

A 7.1 earthquake struck Southern California Friday night, just a day after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook the area.

Friday's quake struck at about 8:19 p.m. PT, CNET parent site CBSNews reports, and was recorded about 11 miles from Ridgecrest in the Mojave desert. The quake was felt as far away as Las Vegas and Mexico, but no injuries were reported.

In this era of ubiquitous pocket-sized cameras, videos of the shaking quickly made their way onto social media.

Rides at Disneyland were stopped and evacuated, though the park reported no damage. Check out the booming but calm pre-recorded voice instructing all "space travelers" that their flights have been "put in a holding pattern."

WATCH: Rides at Disneyland were stopped and evacuated when the powerful earthquake hit Southern California; no reports of damage at the park pic.twitter.com/VpZyxpghiw — BNO News (@BNONews) July 6, 2019

The L.A. Dodgers were playing the San Diego Padres in a home game at Dodger Stadium. The players didn't even seem to notice, but the announcers sure did.

If you didn't see it - or feel it...here's the quake at Dodger Stadium! pic.twitter.com/B8V009sXyh — KUSI Sports (@KUSISports) July 6, 2019

Video sent from @CBSLA viewer of foul ball pole swaying at dodger stadium during 7.1 quake. pic.twitter.com/3MRMQRA3B8 — Tara Finestone (@tarawallis) July 6, 2019

Multiple games in the NBA Summer League were affected. The NBA ended up postponing and then canceling a game between the New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks that was being played at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.

What it looked like the moment an earthquake hit during the game.



Knicks-Pelicans is still suspended. pic.twitter.com/v1LzdRKtea — ESPN (@espn) July 6, 2019

Plenty of area residents shared photos of water sloshing out of filled swimming pools.

This one didn't seem like it would ever stop giving up its water.

So many viewers have sent us video of when the quake hit, but this is probably the best pool shots I've seen tonight. pic.twitter.com/PxeXOyr7xM — Tara Finestone (@tarawallis) July 6, 2019

Bystander footage sent to the PIO from an Orange County resident, showing the effects of the earthquake on a pool in Orange County, just after the quake. pic.twitter.com/EsmPJBpo44 — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) July 6, 2019

THE QUAKE MADE MY POOL THROW UP. pic.twitter.com/dAh0rz49D0 — Carrlyn Bathe (@CarrlynBathe) July 6, 2019

@KTLAMorningNews Surf's up in South Torrance. Just a little rolling

during the first quake but Friday night got the waves splashing out of the pool. pic.twitter.com/ZwrLy9GNiz — Patrick Diaz (@rcflyer41) July 6, 2019

A family dog was on watch at this pool.

Initial 7.1 quake hit at 8:22 pm causing a small tsunami in our pool #thebigone #californiaearthquake pic.twitter.com/NAVYXPSqqc — Judi Kusumoto (@Judi_Kusumoto) July 6, 2019

The swinging lights at Morongo Casino in Cabazon, California reveal what's happening.

Anchors at the Los Angeles CBS affiliate (CBS owns CNET) were visibly unnerved, and started to take cover as the broadcast cut to commercial.

After the shaking stopped, LA Police Chief Michel Moore urged residents to be prepared for future seismic events by having an earthquake kit on hand.

All damage survey completed.. All clear.. units returning to normal patrols..



Another reminder to stock up an Earthquake Kit for your family (pets too!). — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) July 6, 2019