Earthquake videos: Watch SoCal shaking hit Dodger Stadium, Disneyland

A 7.1 earthquake struck Southern California Friday night, just a day after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook the area.
Friday's quake struck at about 8:19 p.m. PT, CNET parent site CBSNews reports, and was recorded about 11 miles from Ridgecrest in the Mojave desert. The quake was felt as far away as Las Vegas and Mexico, but no injuries were reported.
In this era of ubiquitous pocket-sized cameras, videos of the shaking quickly made their way onto social media.
Rides at Disneyland were stopped and evacuated, though the park reported no damage. Check out the booming but calm pre-recorded voice instructing all "space travelers" that their flights have been "put in a holding pattern."
The L.A. Dodgers were playing the San Diego Padres in a home game at Dodger Stadium. The players didn't even seem to notice, but the announcers sure did.
Multiple games in the NBA Summer League were affected. The NBA ended up postponing and then canceling a game between the New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks that was being played at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.
Plenty of area residents shared photos of water sloshing out of filled swimming pools.
This one didn't seem like it would ever stop giving up its water.
A family dog was on watch at this pool.
The swinging lights at Morongo Casino in Cabazon, California reveal what's happening.
Anchors at the Los Angeles CBS affiliate (CBS owns CNET) were visibly unnerved, and started to take cover as the broadcast cut to commercial.
After the shaking stopped, LA Police Chief Michel Moore urged residents to be prepared for future seismic events by having an earthquake kit on hand.
We tested 5G speeds in 13 cities. Here's what we found: Faster speed versus more coverage. That's the most important issue for 5G networks today.
We drowned AirPods, Powerbeats Pro and Galaxy Buds: We sprayed them, dunked them and even put them through the wash to find out which one of these three wireless earphones can handle the most water.
Discuss: Earthquake videos: Watch SoCal shaking hit Dodger Stadium, Disneyland
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.