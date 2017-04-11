This is what a powerful earthquake looks like underwater

Most of us have a pretty good idea what an earthquake feels like on land. The world shakes. But what happens if you're diving in the sea when an earthquake happens? Here's an answer thanks to a video capturing just such an event.

The United States Geological Survey recorded a 5.9-magnitude earthquake in the Philippines on Saturday, part of a series of quakes reported over the weekend.

Diver Jan Paul Rodriguez was underwater filming the seabed and his fellow divers during one of these quakes. He posted a video on Facebook over the weekend showing the moment the earthquake struck. Rodriguez writes, "How do you feel the 5.7-magnitude earthquake underwater????"

The first few seconds show a calm, peaceful dive. Suddenly, the sea floor seems to shift and a cloud of sand rises up all around. It's both fascinating and frightening. Rodriguez and the other divers came through the experience just fine.

The earthquake is the latest in a dangerous series of quakes in the Philippines. A deadly 6.7-magnitude quake struck the country in February, followed by a swarm of aftershocks.

