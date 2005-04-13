EarthLink Wireless offers Bluetooth BlackBerry

EarthLink Wireless, a joint venture of EarthLink and SK Telecom, announced Wednesday that it is selling Research In Motion's BlackBerry 7250 device. The $449 keyboard handheld can send and receive calls and e-mails, surf the Internet and connect to other devices, such as headsets or car kits, over the cordless networking technology Bluetooth.

Verizon Wireless also offers the device to its subscribers, but EarthLink Wireless' version includes spam- and virus-blocking software, according to the company. Unlimited data and voice plans start at $39.95 per month.