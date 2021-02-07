NFL screenshot by Leslie Katz/CNET

Grammy nominees Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church sang the national anthem before Super Bowl LV on Sunday, but plenty of fans were busy paying attention to a third anthem participant: American Sign Language interpreter Warren "Wawa" Snipe. A football fan himself, Snipe enthusiastically threw his entire body into interpreting the anthem, smiling broadly and almost dancing along with the words.

Snipe also interpreted singer H.E.R.'s performance of America the Beautiful before the anthem.

"It was always my dream to perform at the Super Bowl, and I would love to be able to perform the halftime show in ASL too!" Snipe told CBS News before the game. He said he practiced by studying how this year's singers typically perform.

Snipe has a recurring role in the CW superhero show Black Lightning, and is himself a rapper and recording artist. He calls his musical genre "dip hop," meaning "hip hop through deaf eyes."

The CBS cameras focused mostly on the singers, with Snipe only occasionally making it on screen, which viewers noticed. Some viewers were disappointed to only see him in glimpses over the shoulders of the singers.

But fans thoroughly enjoyed what they did see of his heartfelt work.

"I want to wake up every day and be as excited to go to work as the ASL interpreter at the Super Bowl," one Twitter user wrote.

I want to wake up every day and be as excited to go to work as the ASL interpreter at the #SuperBowl — theophila💛 (@imaGodg1rl) February 7, 2021

Genuinely obsessed with the ASL interpreter for the national anthem #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/E7cr2n2jJR — Rachel Collins is ready for spring🌷 (@arocknrolldream) February 7, 2021

#SuperBowl is already over, guys.



the ASL interpreter won this one. — shandotsolo (@shandotsolo) February 7, 2021

So 10 seconds into the Super Bowl and I already know the best part of it will have been the ASL interpreter#SuperBowl #SuperBowlLV — RambleWriting (@WritingRamble) February 7, 2021

The ASL interpreter during the national anthem was better than the two singing it.... pic.twitter.com/hLpLLtMBpE — Kristen Brzyski (@Purple4kb) February 7, 2021

And some noted that they really wanted to see more of Snipe.

"Dear CBS, having the sign language interpreter in a box on the screen during the singing for those at home also would make a lot of individuals happy," one person tweeted.

Dear @CBS, having the sign language interpreter in a box on the screen during the singing for those at home also would make a lot of individuals happy. 🙂 #SuperBowl #SuperBowlLV #ASL — Jaye.✊🏾😷 (@Jaye723) February 7, 2021

The ASL interpreter's performance of the National Anthem should be included and visible to those watching at home. — Barbara Tollison MAEd (@barbtheboss) February 7, 2021

i need a replay of america the beautiful and the national anthem that is only showing Wawa the ASL interpreter — claire (@clairedelune108) February 7, 2021

According to CBS, the National Association of the Deaf announced that they would post full videos of Snipe's Super Bowl work to YouTube, but they weren't yet posted at press time.