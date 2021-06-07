Early reactions to Loki on Disney Plus: 'Glorious' and 'thought-provoking'

What do you get when you put Doctor Who, The Good Place and the crime genre in a blender with Marvel's most ambiguous hero? You get Loki, the latest TV adventure in the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Critics are already praising the "incredible chemistry" between Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson in this bold and weird new show.
Following Wandavision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki brings the villain of the Thor movies into a six-episode series. Episode 1 of Loki premieres Wednesday, June 9 on Disney Plus. There are six episodes in all, with a new installment streaming each Wednesday.
Full reviews, including mine, will be out Tuesday before the show begins, but for the moment those who've seen the first couple of episodes have been able to share their excitement on social media. Here are some of those early reactions.
Having seen episodes 1 and 2, I have to agree...