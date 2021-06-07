Early reactions to Loki on Disney Plus: 'Glorious' and 'thought-provoking'

Enlarge Image Disney Plus

What do you get when you put Doctor Who, The Good Place and the crime genre in a blender with Marvel's most ambiguous hero? You get Loki, the latest TV adventure in the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Critics are already praising the "incredible chemistry" between Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson in this bold and weird new show.

Following Wandavision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki brings the villain of the Thor movies into a six-episode series. Episode 1 of Loki premieres Wednesday, June 9 on Disney Plus. There are six episodes in all, with a new installment streaming each Wednesday.

Full reviews, including mine, will be out Tuesday before the show begins, but for the moment those who've seen the first couple of episodes have been able to share their excitement on social media. Here are some of those early reactions.

Okay, #Loki is EXTREMELY my thing. Weird sci-fi mixed with history-hopping crime procedural, buoyed further by the incredible chemistry between Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson. So much fun to see Loki off his game, or...on his game and ten steps ahead? — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) June 7, 2021

"LOKI," in which Marvel Studios puts "Doctor Who," "The Good Place" and "Every Crime Show" into a cocktail shaker and then pretends to wonder if TV Reviewers might like it 🤣#Loki #LokiWednesdays — Like Kurosawa, I Make Mad (@the_moviebob) June 7, 2021

Loki is GLORIOUS <3 surprisingly my favorite thing about the show so far is the score! I’m so psyched to see where we go from episode 2! (also Owen Wilson is so hot I’m sorry) pic.twitter.com/8r4jRatLGR — Hannah 🦇 (@rejectedhannah) June 7, 2021

I got the #Loki screeners for eps. 1 and 2. Let me tell you, I was someone who didn't love how Loki was written in most of the Thor series or other Marvel film he's appeared in. But the #Loki series utilizes an underused character in a very creative and thought-provoking way. pic.twitter.com/74JrFW29tY — Monique Jones (@moniqueblognet) June 7, 2021

Watched the first two episodes of #loki and happy to report that the series looks like another tonal departure for Marvel (in a good way). @twhiddleston is brilliant as always and the chemistry between Loki and Mobius is cracking! Cannot wait to see how this unravels. — Shyama Krishna Kumar (@therunawaypoet) June 7, 2021

Having seen episodes 1 and 2, I have to agree...