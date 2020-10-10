CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

The Haunting of Bly Manor iPhone 12 price, release date leak Rambo in Mortal Kombat 11 Second stimulus check Prime Day deals Mike Pence fly memes Trump pulls out of virtual debate
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Early Prime Day laptop 2020 deals: Asus ZenBook 14 for $830, Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 for $900 and more

These are the best laptop deals available right now from Amazon as well as Best Buy and Newegg.

Listen
- 00:46
Deal
Savings
Price
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Looking for a new laptop? Amazon Prime Day 2020 arrives this Tuesday, but you don't need to wait until then to get a great deal. Amazon is running a laptop deal right now that is Prime Day-level good, and Newegg has a laptop discount of its own worthy of your attention. The best deal is at Best Buy, however, where you can save $400 on Dell's flagship 2-in-1 laptop. So if you don't want to wait for the Amazon Prime Day sale and are looking for a great laptop deal now, or if don't have an Amazon Prime membership, take a gander at these big discounts, starting with the least expensive laptop and working our way up in price.

This story was published earlier and will be updated frequently throughout Prime Day week.

See also

Asus ZenBook 14

Save $70
Sarah Tew/CNET

This 14-inch ZenBook is less than 0.65 inches thick and weighs only 3.2 pounds. It features the 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics. The laptop has a unique hinge that lifts the back edge of the laptop to provide some tilt to the keyboard to create a comfortable typing position. It also includes a sleeve for travel, for the day when you're allowed to leave your house again, and an optical mouse.

$830 at Newegg

Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1

Save $400
Dell

Dell's top-end Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 convertible boasts an all-aluminum chassis that's thinner, lighter and sturdier than the midrange Inspiron 5000 series that features metal lids and keyboard decks but flimsy plastic bottom panels. This model features a 4K display powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM. For storage, you get a 512GB SSD with 32GB of fast Optane memory. 

$900 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex

Save $150
Joshua Goldman/CNET

This 13.3-inch, 2-in-1 laptop has a bright blue aluminum chassis and Samsung's QLED display with a full HD 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution for a crisp image with accurate color. Inside, it supplies a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also includes a Bluetooth S pen for drawing and writing on the touchscreen.

$1,200 at Amazon

No longer available

The offers below are no longer available at the originally discounted price, but we're including them here for comparison shopping.

Asus VivoBook 15 (Update: Price increase)

Save $70
Asus

The Vivobook 15 packs a 15.6-inch display in a chassis that's more typical of a 14-inch laptop. It boasts razor-thin bezels on all four sides of the display, weighs only 3.5 pounds and is less than 0.8 inches thick. Inside, it features the AMD Ryzen 5 3500U CPU and AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics along with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive. Many budget models use a 1,366x768-pixel panel, but not so with the VivoBook 15, which offers a full HD 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution.

$480 at Amazon
See also