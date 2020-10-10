Early Prime Day laptop 2020 deals: Asus ZenBook 14 for $830, Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 for $900 and more

Deal Savings Price







Looking for a new laptop? Amazon Prime Day 2020 arrives this Tuesday, but you don't need to wait until then to get a great deal. Amazon is running a laptop deal right now that is Prime Day-level good, and Newegg has a laptop discount of its own worthy of your attention. The best deal is at Best Buy, however, where you can save $400 on Dell's flagship 2-in-1 laptop. So if you don't want to wait for the Amazon Prime Day sale and are looking for a great laptop deal now, or if don't have an Amazon Prime membership, take a gander at these big discounts, starting with the least expensive laptop and working our way up in price.

This story was published earlier and will be updated frequently throughout Prime Day week.

Sarah Tew/CNET This 14-inch ZenBook is less than 0.65 inches thick and weighs only 3.2 pounds. It features the 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics. The laptop has a unique hinge that lifts the back edge of the laptop to provide some tilt to the keyboard to create a comfortable typing position. It also includes a sleeve for travel, for the day when you're allowed to leave your house again, and an optical mouse.

Dell Dell's top-end Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 convertible boasts an all-aluminum chassis that's thinner, lighter and sturdier than the midrange Inspiron 5000 series that features metal lids and keyboard decks but flimsy plastic bottom panels. This model features a 4K display powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM. For storage, you get a 512GB SSD with 32GB of fast Optane memory.

Joshua Goldman/CNET This 13.3-inch, 2-in-1 laptop has a bright blue aluminum chassis and Samsung's QLED display with a full HD 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution for a crisp image with accurate color. Inside, it supplies a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also includes a Bluetooth S pen for drawing and writing on the touchscreen.

