Early Prime Day laptop deals: Save on these Asus, Dell and Samsung models now

These are the best laptop deals available right now from Amazon as well as Best Buy and Newegg.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 arrives next Tuesday, but you don't need to wait until then to get a good deal on a laptop. Amazon is running two laptop deals right now that are Prime Day-level good, and Newegg has two laptop discounts of its own worthy of your attention. The best deal is at Best Buy, however, where you can save $400 on Dell's flagship 2-in-1 laptop. Let's take a look at these laptop markdowns, starting with the least expansion and working our way up in price. 

Asus VivoBook 15

Save $70
Asus

The Vivobook 15 packs a 15.6-inch display in a chassis that's more typical of a 14-inch laptop. It boasts razor-thin bezels on all four sides of the display and weighs only 3.5 pounds and is less than 0.8 inches thick. Inside, it features the AMD Ryzen 5 3500U CPU and AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics along with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Many budget models use a 1,366x768-pixel panel, but not so with the VivoBook 15, which offers a full HD 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution.

$480 at Amazon

Asus ZenBook 14

Save $70
Sarah Tew/CNET

This 14-inch ZenBook is less than 0.65 inches thick and weighs only 3.2 pounds. It features the 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics. The laptop features a unique hinge that lifts the back edge of the laptop to provide some tilt to the keyboard to create a comfortable typing position. It also includes a sleeve for travel for the day when you are allowed to leave your house again and an optical mouse.

$830 at Newegg

Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1

Save $400
Dell

Dell's top-end Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 convertible boasts an all-aluminum chassis that's thinner, lighter and sturdier than the midrange Inspiron 5000 series that features metal lids and keyboard decks but flimsy plastic bottom panels. This model features a 4K display powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM. For storage, you get a 512GB SSD with 32GB of fast Optane memory. 

$900 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex

Save $150
Joshua Goldman/CNET

This 13.3-inch, 2-in-1 laptop features a blue aluminum chassis and Samsung's QLED display with a full HD 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution for a crisp image with accurate color. Inside, it supplies a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also includes a Bluetooth S pen for drawing and writing on the touch display.

$1,200 at Amazon
