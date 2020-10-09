Early Prime Day laptop deals: Save on these Asus, Dell and Samsung models now

Amazon Prime Day 2020 arrives next Tuesday, but you don't need to wait until then to get a good deal on a laptop. Amazon is running two laptop deals right now that are Prime Day-level good, and Newegg has two laptop discounts of its own worthy of your attention. The best deal is at Best Buy, however, where you can save $400 on Dell's flagship 2-in-1 laptop. Let's take a look at these laptop markdowns, starting with the least expansion and working our way up in price.
The Vivobook 15 packs a 15.6-inch display in a chassis that's more typical of a 14-inch laptop. It boasts razor-thin bezels on all four sides of the display and weighs only 3.5 pounds and is less than 0.8 inches thick. Inside, it features the AMD Ryzen 5 3500U CPU and AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics along with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Many budget models use a 1,366x768-pixel panel, but not so with the VivoBook 15, which offers a full HD 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution.
This 14-inch ZenBook is less than 0.65 inches thick and weighs only 3.2 pounds. It features the 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics. The laptop features a unique hinge that lifts the back edge of the laptop to provide some tilt to the keyboard to create a comfortable typing position. It also includes a sleeve for travel for the day when you are allowed to leave your house again and an optical mouse.
Dell's top-end Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 convertible boasts an all-aluminum chassis that's thinner, lighter and sturdier than the midrange Inspiron 5000 series that features metal lids and keyboard decks but flimsy plastic bottom panels. This model features a 4K display powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM. For storage, you get a 512GB SSD with 32GB of fast Optane memory.
This 13.3-inch, 2-in-1 laptop features a blue aluminum chassis and Samsung's QLED display with a full HD 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution for a crisp image with accurate color. Inside, it supplies a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also includes a Bluetooth S pen for drawing and writing on the touch display.
