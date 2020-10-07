Early Prime Day headphone deals: Big discounts on Sony earbuds, Soul S-Fit for $56

Deal Savings Price







Prime Day doesn't officially start until next week, Oct. 13, but we're already starting to see price drops for a wide array of products. In the headphone space, it's a return to some discounts on Sony headphones that we've seen previously. Specifically, Sony has again slashed prices on last year's WF-1000XM3 as well as the newer WF-SP800N, which is water-resistant and features noise canceling, and the entry-level WF-XB700 Extra Bass, which is back down to the lowest price we've seen, at $78. We've collected the top deals below.

Sarah Tew/CNET The WF-1000XM3 earbuds list for $230. They briefly dipped to $170 earlier this year, but at $178, they're still the best sounding wireless earbuds in this price range and also feature active noise cancellation technology to reduce ambient noise. The only drawback is the WF-1000XM3 earbuds aren't rated as sweat-proof or waterproof headphones. That said, I've used them for light workouts with a bit of a sweat at the gym without a problem. They use Bluetooth 5.0 with support for AAC, but not aptX. Note that we've been expecting Sony to release the next-generation WF-1000XM4, but at this point, we may not see those before 2021. Water-resistant: No (lacks IPX certification). Read our Sony WF-1000XM3 review.

David Carnoy/CNET It took a while, but now we finally have a new true wireless noise-canceling sports model from Sony: the WF-SP800N. Funnily enough, I wrote at the end of my mostly positive review that I'd like to see them more in the $160-$175 range. They were recently down to $127, but the current $148 price is still $50 below list, and $20 below their usual street price. This isn't quite the WF-1000XM3 with a water-resistant body. It's missing Sony's QN1e processor, but there's still a lot to like about it, including very good sound, solid noise canceling and good call quality. It's definitely a significant upgrade over the WF-SP700N, which came out in 2018, and its "arcs" (sports fins) lock the buds in your ears. Just make sure you get a tight seal from one of the included ear tips or else both the sound and noise canceling will be lackluster. Water-resistant: Yes (IP55 splash-proof). Read our Sony WF-SP800N review.

Sony The WF-XB700 is in the company's Extra Bass line and lists for $130. I've tried them and really liked their fit. Their sound quality doesn't measure up to that of the WF-1000XM3 or WF-SP800N (it lacks some clarity), but if you like bass, they're decent sounding earbuds. I thought they were a little expensive at $130. At $52 off, or $78 -- matching their all-time low -- they're a much more enticing option. Water-resistant: Yes (IPX4 splash-proof). Read our Sony WF-XB700 Extra Bass first take.

David Carnoy/CNET Soul's S-Fit true wireless earbuds are sort of a budget-oriented version of the Jaybird Vista, which lists for $180. The S-Fit don't sound as good as the Vista -- sound quality is decent but not great -- and they aren't in the same league as far as build quality. But they're lightweight, comfortable to wear and have a compact case. They have an IPX67 water-resistance rating, which means they can be fully submerged in shallow water for a short time and survive. Battery life is rated at 6.5 hours. I probably wouldn't buy them for $80 but they are more enticing at $56. They'll be at that price for only a day, but I suspect this deal will return. Multiple color options are available. Water resistant: Yes (IPX67 waterproof).

First published earlier this year. Updated to reflect the return of sale prices and Prime Day.