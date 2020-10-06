Early Prime Day deal: The Echo Show 5 has never been cheaper

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Like all Amazon devices, the Echo Show 5 smart display goes on sale a lot. Normally $90, it often gets marked down to $70 or $60. Twice, it sold for $50. That makes this an historic occasion: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Prime subscribers can get the . But, wait, there's more.

If you have an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card or Amazon Prime Store Card (and use it for this purchase), you'll save an extra 10% in the form of cash back. That brings your net total down to an even lower all-time-low of $40.50.

Don't have one of those cards? Now's the time to apply: Prime subscribers will get an instant $100 Amazon gift card when signing up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa.

With it's 5.5-inch screen, the Show 5 might be better suited to your nightstand than to, say, a kitchen counter, though take note that some may find the display a little bright, even at its lowest setting. Read CNET's Echo Show 5 review to learn more.

By the way, the , though at $105 it's far from its lowest price -- and there's no 10% bonus for using your Prime Visa. Stay tuned on that and other Echo Show models, as I'm quite certain Prime Day will bring better deals.

