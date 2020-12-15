Early look at Wonder Woman 1984 opening scene takes us back to Themyscira

Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Pictures

It's back to Themyscira in the opening scene of Wonder Woman 1984.

Although the hotly anticipated sequel to 2017's Wonder Woman doesn't come out until Dec. 25, fans got a look at the opening scene, thanks to a tweet Tuesday.

The path to greatness is not what you think. See young Diana in action in this exclusive first look at the opening scene of #WonderWoman1984, in theaters and on HBO Max December 25.



*Available on HBO Max in the US only at no extra cost to subscribers. pic.twitter.com/bcLYOIi9Kf — Wonder Woman 1984 (@WonderWomanFilm) December 15, 2020

In the short video, Diana, in voiceover, talks about her childhood on the island and viewers see her running through the woods as a little girl, toward a large colosseum where she's about to compete in some physical challenge with grown women.

"Remember, greatness is not what you think," Robin Wright's Antiope tells her.

Wonder Woman 1984 is available in theater and on HBO Max, Dec. 25.