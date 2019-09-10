Early iPhone 11 cases may confirm square camera bump

David Carnoy/CNET

Apple Event

Apple is expected to officially unveil the iPhone 11 at an event Tuesday at the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's campus in Cupertino, California. That event is set to start at 10 a.m. PT. But we're already seeing phone cases for Apple's upcoming iPhones that appear to confirm the iPhone 11 will have a square camera bump.

As seen in the image above, packaging for the X-Doria Defense Shield cases say they're made for the iPhone 6.1-inch 2019 and iPhone 6.5-inch 2019. That's presumably the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max, if the rumored device names are accurate. There's also a Defense Air case that could be for the rumored iPhone 11 Pro.

The cases show three rear cameras on each phone, lining up with previous reports that at least one of the 2019 models would have three rear-facing lenses. The cameras are arranged in a triangular configuration, plus a flash, housed in a large, square module. If accurate, the new array could give the iPhone 11 a greater capacity for wide-angle shots.

We'll know what Apple's new iPhones look like for sure when they're revealed shortly. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

