Apple is expected to officially unveil the iPhone 11 at an event Tuesday at the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's campus in Cupertino, California. That event is set to start at 10 a.m. PT. But we're already seeing phone cases for Apple's upcoming iPhones that appear to confirm the iPhone 11 will have a square camera bump.
As seen in the image above, packaging for the X-Doria Defense Shield cases say they're made for the iPhone 6.1-inch 2019 and iPhone 6.5-inch 2019. That's presumably the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max, if the rumored device names are accurate. There's also a Defense Air case that could be for the rumored iPhone 11 Pro.
The cases show three rear cameras on each phone, lining up with previous reports that at least one of the 2019 models would have three rear-facing lenses. The cameras are arranged in a triangular configuration, plus a flash, housed in a large, square module. If accurate, the new array could give the iPhone 11 a greater capacity for wide-angle shots.
We'll know what Apple's new iPhones look like for sure when they're revealed shortly. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Apple iPhone XS
Apple Event
-
reading•Early iPhone 11 cases may confirm square camera bump
-
Sep 10•Apple Arcade will launch on September 19 for $4.99 per month
-
Sep 10•Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro challenge: Turning new iPhone's modest upgrades into must-have features
-
Sep 10•Watch the Apple iPhone 11 event YouTube livestream here
-
Sep 10•New Apple iPhone looks like it has a fidget spinner, according to memes
-
•See All
Discuss: Early iPhone 11 cases may confirm square camera bump
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.