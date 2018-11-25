Cyber Monday 2018 e-book sale happening now: Dozens of Kindle titles starting at $2

Amazon has a long list of e-book discounts for Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend and unlike some of the other deals around today, these don't sell out.

While Amazon's "Black Friday" ebook sale is technically over, there are still dozens (if not hundreds) of discounted titles available for as little as $2. I'm highlighting some of my personal favorites here (if you'll indulge me), and thread in some additional highlights from the folks at Open Road Media, who were kind enough to share their discount list with us ahead of time, too. Full disclosure: My reading tends to skew towards crime thrillers, sci-fi and historical fiction.

Updated Sunday, Nov. 25 at 10:30 a.m. ET with current offers.

Read and recommended (by me)

Seveneves by Neal Stephenson ($3): The moon explodes on page 1... and then the clock begins ticking on humanity's time on earth. Like many Stephenson books, this one is rich with scientific detail and has a problematic third act, but there's still a lot to enjoy and ponder over here.

The Diamond Age by Neal Stephenson ($3): Next to Snow Crash (not on sale), this is probably the author's most widely read book -- a look at the world irrevocably changed by a future nanotech revolution.

The Talented Mr. Ripley by Patricia Highsmith ($3): This first book in Highsmith's Ripley series is a terrifying look into the mind of a sociopath.

Night Shift by Stephen King ($3): Speaking of terrifying: This classic collection of Stephen King short stories is not for the faint of heart.

Digital Fortress by Dan Brown ($3): Yes, this techno-thriller from the author of The Da Vinci Code is pretty ridiculous. But with his standard 5-page cliffhanger chapters and zippy plotting, it makes for an entertaining enough read.

Origin by Dan Brown ($3): The author's latest entry in the Robert Langdon series veers more into sci-fi than some earlier entries in the series, but it's another "great for airplane reading" purchase at this price.

Other titles and authors of note

Ed McBain books starting at $1 : If you're in to police procedurals, anything by Ed McBain will be the reading equivalent of cotton candy.



Jack Higgins books starting at $2 : At least 5 backlist thrillers from the author of The Eagle Has Landed are on sale for just $2 apiece. I've read many of these old-school potboilers from the 60s, 70s and 80s, and they're generally fun, taut reads (if you're into that sort of thing).

At least 5 backlist thrillers from the author of The Eagle Has Landed are on sale for just $2 apiece. I've read many of these old-school potboilers from the 60s, 70s and 80s, and they're generally fun, taut reads (if you're into that sort of thing). Graham Greene books starting at $2: Many of this British author's classic mid-century works are on sale for two bucks today, including Our Man in Havana.

You'll also find titles by the likes of Nellson DeMille, Arthur C. Clarke, John Jakes, Mark Bowden, Octavia Butler and Henning Mankell. Some of them are their best known works and series, others are lesser known titles. But if you like the author, it's worth taking a chance at these prices.

Note that some or all of these deals may well expire at 11:59 p.m. PT tonight (Sunday, Nov. 25). Additional discount titles will be added throughout the weekend, however. The Open Road link below also includes links to the Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble and Google e-book stores, too.

