Early Black Friday streamer deals: Roku Ultra LT for $48 now, more discounts soon

Black Friday is fast approaching and with it are new deals on streaming sticks, boxes and dongles. If past years are any guide, expect to see plenty of hefty discounts on Rokus, Amazon Fire TVs, Android TVs and Chromecasts. Some discounts already appeared during Amazon's recent Prime Day and "Alexa Birthday Deals" sales, as well as during Best Buy's pre-Black Friday event.

Those deals have since lapsed but they likely will return in some form and give us a good idea of what to expect for Black Friday proper -- officially Nov. 27 this year. Best Buy has already revealed that the later in November: The Roku Streaming Stick Plus will be dropping to $30, the Roku Premiere 4K will drop to $25 and the new 2020 Roku Ultra will drop to $70.

We would hold out for those deals, but if you can't wait, Walmart has the Ultra LT down to $48 ($31 off). Google also has a deal that bundles six months of Netflix's Standard plan with its new Chromecast with Google TV for $90. Truth be told, we'd always choose a Roku, or the Chromecast with Google TV, over the Fire Stick, but Amazon's streamer deals have been really good as well recently.

Note that prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication, but they may fluctuate.

Roku Roku's exclusive version of the Ultra for Walmart has dropped to $48. While it's the 2019 version, it normally retails for $79 and is a capable Roku box that packs in 4K HDR support, an Ethernet jack and includes a remote with a headphone jack for private listening. While largely similar to the main Ultra, unfortunately, the Ultra LT drops the remote finder feature and programmable keys on the remote. Read our full comparison of the Ultra LT and other Rokus. Read our Roku Ultra (2019) review.

Chris Monroe/CNET Google's new Chromecast with Google TV has a lot to like, including a revamped interface, 4K HDR with Dolby Vision support, a real remote and excellent integration with Google Assistant. In a Google Store exclusive deal, the search giant is bundling its normally $50 streamer with six months of Netflix's Standard plan for $90. The deal is available to both new and existing Netflix subscribers. Read our Chromecast with Google TV review.

Sarah Tew/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E The Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K is our favorite streamer, and at only 30 bucks it will be pretty untouchable in terms of value for money. The Stick offers hundreds of apps, the excellent Roku interface and a robust, voice-controlling remote. N.B. The deal is part of Best Buy's pre-Black Friday promotion and is not yet live. Read our Roku Streaming Stick Plus review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Last month we saw a lot of deals on the end-of-life Roku Ultra, but the 2020 model has barely been out and it's getting discounted already. From what we've seen it's a significant upgrade -- with Dolby Vision and better wireless performance -- and at $70 it'll be a pretty great deal. N.B. The deal is part of Best Buy's pre-Black Friday promotion and is not yet live.

CNET Normally $30, the new-for-2020 Fire Stick Lite gets its first big sale ahead of Black Friday. This stick delivers 1080p streaming with HDR support (but not 4K). The big missing apps are HBO Max and Peacock (for now), but the Alexa-powered voice remote is top-notch. Read our Fire TV Stick Lite review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The big thing missing from the Fire TV Stick Lite is a remote that controls your TV's power and volume. The 2020 Fire TV Stick has that remote, and is freshly marked down from $40 to $28. But you should spend $2 more and snap up the Fire TV Stick 4K, which adds support for 4K TV resolution to the mix. Even if you don't have a 4K set now, spending a couple bucks to futureproof your setup is money well spent. See our Fire TV Stick 4K review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Fire TV Cube combines an Alexa voice-controlled speaker, a Fire TV 4K video streamer and a universal remote control into one device. If you like using your voice to control the TV -- not to mention other devices in your Alexa-friendly household -- it may well be worth taking the plunge on this interesting all-in-one product, marked down from $120 to $80. Note that this is the newest (2019) version, which has added some nice improvements since we first evaluated it in 2018. Read more about Fire TV Cube.