Broken-record time: A good soundbar will elevate your TV- and movie-watching experience like few other accessories. Ah, but which one? Here's a good option at a particularly good price: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the Polk Command Bar for $199, a savings of $100. There are cheaper sound bars, to be sure, but this one has two great perks: a wireless subwoofer and built-in Alexa.

Although Amazon's ubiquitous assistant can be found in various smart-TV accessories (most notably Fire TV Sticks), she's still a fairly rare addition to soundbars. You can issue Alexa commands to the Sonos Beam, for example, but that costs $399.

That said, I haven't tried it myself, so I'll turn you over to CNET's Polk Command Bar review. Verdict: The subwoofer elevates overall sound quality above that of the Beam and helps make this "the best Alexa-compatible sound bar yet." Granted, that was a little over a year ago, but it was also based on the $299 price tag.

It's also worth noting the surprisingly mixed Amazon customer reviews, which average out to just 3.3 stars. That's odd, as the average is 4.3 stars at Best Buy (where, incidentally, the Command Bar is also on sale for $199.99). So if you've had any hands-on experience with this, I'd love to hear your thoughts.

