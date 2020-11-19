Deal Savings Price









Show more (2 items)

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Holiday buying season is in full swing, Black Friday draws near, and as usual, it's a particularly good time to try and catch a deal on a new router. That's truer than ever in 2020, with all sorts of new mesh options on the market, as well as new routers that support Wi-Fi 6, the newest and fastest version of Wi-Fi. And hey, not for nothing, but with most of us doing our best to stay home as much as possible, having the right router quarterbacking your home network can make a world of difference.

If a new router sits on top of your shopping list, bookmark this post -- I'll be updating it regularly through Black Friday, Cyber Monday and beyond with all of the best home networking deals we've spotted across the web. With Thanksgiving still a week away, we've already got one or two early-bird deals worth checking out, so take a look.

Deals live now

Linksys I haven't reviewed this particular model, but one of my CNET predecessors on the Wi-Fi beat was a fan of an earlier version of it back in 2017, calling it "a just-right router for small homes." This one, the Linksys MR8300, is nearly identical to that one -- an AC2200 router with four antennas and two 5GHz bands. What's best about it is is the triband design, and the fact that you can use it with other Linksys Max Stream devices to create your own mesh network. The extra 5GHz band will help keep speeds fast across your entire home should you choose to go that route. Now, ahead of Black Friday, you can get it for $30 off at Best Buy, where it boasts a review average of 4.6, with over 1,000 five-star reviews.

Netgear It doesn't support Wi-Fi 6, but the AC1200 version of the Netgear Orbi is still a solid and dependable mesh router, and it impressed us with surprisingly strong signal strength when we tested it out at the CNET Smart Home. Back then, I called the two-piece version of this system a terrific value at $129 -- now, as an early Black Friday special at Walmart, you can get the three-piece version with an extra range extender for just $99. A three-piece mesh system like this one is the best way to cover a large-size home with a steady, reliable Wi-Fi connection, and $99 is as low a price as you'll ever see for a well-reviewed, name-brand option like this one. If your home Wi-Fi network has a lot of ground to cover and you're sick of dead zones, then this is a deal worth pouncing on. Note this is appearing out of stock to some CNET staff, but not others, so availability (and maybe price) may depend on your location. Read our Netgear Orbi AC1200 review.

Deals coming soon

TP-Link This TP-Link mesh router is basically the exact same thing as Eero 6, at least as far as specs are concerned. Both are AX1800 systems that support Wi-Fi 6, and both three-packs typically sell for $270. But starting Monday, Nov. 23, you'll be able to grab TP-Link's system for $230, which saves you $40. Don't care about Wi-Fi 6? The TP-Link Deco M5 system is last year's Wi-Fi 5 model -- that three-piece system usually costs $170, but it'll be available for $150 starting Monday, saving you a cool $20.

TP-Link The Archer AX20 is one of TP-Link's entry-level Wi-Fi 6 routers. With a dual-band design and AX1800 speeds, it isn't going to be a game-changer for your entire home network, but it'll still help you notch slightly faster Wi-Fi performance from any Wi-Fi 6 devices you might own, which might make it a sensible upgrade for anyone who just bought a new iPhone. The router usually sells for $130, but TP-Link plans to mark it down to $100 starting on Monday, Nov. 23. That's even lower than the current Amazon sale price of $112.

Netgear The usual starting price for this high-speed Wi-Fi 6 router is $300, which is admittedly pretty steep for a dual-band model that doesn't have an extra 5GHz band. Sit tight, though, because on Saturday, Nov. 28 (the day after Black Friday), Best Buy will have it marked down by 50% to a sale price of $150. That's a pretty darned good deal for a router capable of hitting top speeds as high as 4.8Gbps.

Linksys If you're not looking for a router upgrade, and instead, just want a good deal on something simple and functional, then you might consider the Linksys EA6350. It's a pretty basic Wi-Fi 5 router, but it'll get the job done for browsing and light streaming. Starting on Saturday, Nov. 28 (again, that's the day after Black Friday), Best Buy will offer it for $55, which is $15 less than the current sale price and $35 less than the usual retail price.

Expired deals

These offers appear to be over or out of stock -- we'll keep an eye on them and update this post if that changes.