CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

The Mandalorian season 2 Apple One launch NASA's 'Greater Pumpkin' Spiders with legs that hear Google's Halloween Doodle game CDC on trick-or-treating risks Charlie Brown's Great Pumpkin
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Early Black Friday deals on Amazon Echo devices available now: $19 Dot, $45 Show 5 and more

Why wait around for November when you can get Black Friday pricing today?

,
Deal
Savings
Price
Show more (3 items)
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

As Amazon goes, so goes the rest of retail? Actually, sometimes it goes the other way: Best Buy's early Black Friday sale is now underway, and we're seeing some incredible deals on, among other things, Amazon Echo devices. 

See the Best Buy sale

And, little surprise, Amazon has matched Best Buy's prices. Below, you'll find some Prime Day-like deals on the Echo Show,  Echo Dot, Echo Buds and more. (You'll also find great discounts on other popular items, including Ring doorbells and Kindles.)

See the Amazon sale

Will any of these products see even bigger price cuts on Black Friday? Doubtful. A lot of these deals match the all-time-lows offered on Amazon Prime Day. If you're worried, though, consider shopping for these same items at Best Buy, which has a low-price guarantee in place. (Best Buy also has them in stock as of now; Amazon is showing delayed ship dates for many of the deals.)

What's more, if you wait, there's a chance the product you want will be sold out -- precisely because of all the early sales happening now. Food for thought while you browse these deals.

Don't see anything you want here? Don't worry -- more Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are coming. 

Echo Buds

Save $50

At this price, the Echo Buds are considerably cheaper than Apple's stock AirPods, which aren't sweatproof and don't offer any kind of noise-canceling capabilities. You get both of those features here and more, including onboard Alexa. Read our Echo Buds review.

$80 at Amazon

Echo Show 5

Save $45
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

If you want a display for video chatting, watching Netflix or just using as a smart alarm clock, the Show 5 -- the smallest smart display from Amazon -- is a great little gadget. Last year on Prime Day, the Echo Show 5 bottomed out at $50. This year, it's down to $45.

Note that Amazon is currently showing a ship date of Nov. 16, so be prepared to wait. Read our Echo Show 5 review.

$45 at Amazon

Echo Show 8

Save $65
Chris Monroe/CNET

The Echo Show 8 is simply a larger version of the Echo Show 5, but that makes it a better candidate for the kitchen and other places you might prefer a bigger display. (It's definitely preferable for video calls.) This is also a Prime Day match of the lowest price on record.

Note that Amazon shows an in-stock date of Nov. 20, so head to Best Buy if you'd rather get this immediately. Read our Echo Show 8 review.

$65 at Amazon

Echo Auto

Save $30
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The Amazon Echo Auto is a clever little device that ports Alexa into your car, letting the voice assistant speak and play music through your stereo. At $30 off, it's a solid deal for anyone wanting to smarten up their non-voice-equipped car.

$20 at Amazon

Echo Dot 3rd gen

Save $21
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Amazon's entry-level smart speaker is back down to $19, which is as low as these things tend to go. Just keep in mind this is not the new 2020 spherical model -- that one hasn't even been released yet.

Unfortunately, Amazon is showing 3 to 6 months (!) before the Dot is in stock. You can get it for the same price from Best Buy, and it's in stock.

$19 at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus with Echo Show 5

Save $150
Chris Monroe/CNET

Normally this Ring doorbell runs $230, and the Echo Show 5 smart display goes for $90. But right now this bundle is just $170, making it an affordable way to jump-start a smart home. You're basically saving $50 on the doorbell and getting the Echo for a mere $10 extra.

Note that Amazon shows an availability date of Nov. 10. Don't want to wait? As with many other deals, Best Buy is matching this one.

$170 at Amazon

Echo Flex

Save $15
Chris Monroe/CNET

Amazon's Echo Flex is a clever little gadget, adding Alexa to a modular smart plug design. The plug itself can attach various augmentations, like an LED clock, a motion sensor or a night light. To get this little device, plus all of Alexa's smarts, for only $10, is a solid deal.

$10 at Amazon

Fire TV Recast 500GB OTA DVR

Save $100
Amazon

If you still pull in live TV over the air, you can record shows and watch them any time with the Fire TV Recast DVR. This version has a 500GB hard drive (a full 1TB version is also available) with two tuners, so you can record two shows at once. 

$130 at Amazon
Now playing: Watch this: Tricks to score extra savings on Black Friday and Cyber...
2:06

This article was previously published as part of our Prime Day 2020 coverage. It has been updated to reflect the latest pricing and deals. 