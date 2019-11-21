Early Black Friday deal: SimpliSafe home security systems are now half off

Chris Monroe/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

With plenty of deals available well ahead of Thanksgiving, it might be time to start calling Black Friday "Black November," instead. The latest case in point: SimpliSafe, which is now offering 50% off any new home security system purchased via the company website now through Cyber Monday.

SimpliSafe packages typically start at $230 -- but that drops to $115 with the Black Friday discount. Meanwhile, the company's most popular starter kit, "The Essentials," usually retails for $259, but you can snag it right now for $130.

SimpliSafe is a two-time winner of CNET's Editors' Choice award in the home security category, with an easy-to-use, professionally monitored security system that you can install yourself in a matter of minutes. Along with the starter kits, customers can build their own setup with that includes whatever mix of sensors they like, including SimpliSafe's security camera, video doorbell and smart lock. No matter what setup you go with, you'll only pay half.

Once installed, each SimpliSafe system offers professional monitoring for $15 a month, or, for $25 a month, professional monitoring with app controls and access to smart home integrations with platforms like Alexa and Google Assistant that let you arm your system or check if the door is locked with a quick voice command.

For more on how SimpliSafe's devices worked when we tested them at the CNET Smart Home, check out our full system review.