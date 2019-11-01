Chris Monroe/CNET

The Lenovo Smart Clock is an $80 smart display with baked-in Google Assistant. Once or twice I've seen it on sale for $60 or less, but nothing quite like this: For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo Smart Clock, Lenovo Smart Plug and Lenovo Smart Bulb for $55.99 with promo code BFSNEAKPEAK3. That bundle has a retail value of about $140. Pro tip: Use Rakuten to save an extra 10% in the form of cash back.

At this writing, the promo page shows 69% of the code redemptions claimed, so this will not last long. So I'll just point you to CNET's Lenovo Smart Clock review for reference purposes and leave it at that.

There may yet be a better deal on the clock alone was we get closer to Black Friday, but for right now, this is an insanely good deal.

Now playing: Watch this: Lenovo Smart Clock: Google Assistant and Lenovo combine...

