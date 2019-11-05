Arcade1Up

If you grew up in the golden age of coin-op arcades, you probably dream of having your own machine (or machines) in the den, where you can play all the Pac-Man or Galaga you want -- no quarters required. Full-size cabinets are generally crazy-expensive, though, which is what keeps most of us from living the dream.

The antidote: Arcade1Up has a line of affordable three-quarter scale upright cabinets and slightly pricier cocktail-table cabinets. We've seen deals on the former, but very few on the latter. Thankfully, that just changed: Right now, you can get the Arcade1Up Deluxe 8-in-1 Head to Head Cocktail Table for $420, down from the regular price of $500. To get that deal, you need to sign in to Rakuten.

This is the cabinet of my dreams -- in addition to six Pac-Man games (including Pac-Man, Pac-Man Plus, and Super Pac-Man), you get Galaga and my all-time favorite quarter-chomper, Dig Dug. The cabinet features a 17-inch LCD screen and mimics the original arcade controls.

If Street Fighter is more your speed, then head to Kohl's where you can get the Arcade1Up Street Fighter 12-in-1 Cocktail Table for $379.99 -- a deal that also nets you $70 in Kohl's Cash. Assuming you use it, that effectively brings your net cost down to just $309.99. (One thing to note: Although the product description seems to refer to the upright version of this unit, the model number is definitely for the cocktail table.)

This cabinet leans into Street Fighter pretty hard with a half-dozen iterations of the game (including Street Fighter, Street Fighter II, and Street Fighter II: Championship Edition) plus a smattering of other games, like Darkstalkers, Final Fight, 1944: Loop Master, Commando, Strider and Ghosts 'n Goblins.

Now playing: Watch this: Kick some shell with Ninja Turtles Arcade1Up cabinet

Both cabinets require some assembly. But with 17-inch LCD screens, original game art and authentic controls, they are likely to make your inner (or outer) child very happy.