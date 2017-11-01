Dell's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals start today

Black Friday falls on Nov. 24 this year and you'll need to wait for Sept. 23 and 24 to get the best "doorbuster" deals. But Dell just announced all of its bargains for the month and some are available today.

Starting Wednesday at 8 a.m. ET, Dell is offering access to select Black Friday deals for the next 48 hours. The deals will run again Nov. 15-24. Rolling Black Friday doorbusters will be available to the public Nov. 23-24, to Dell Financial Service Nov. 13-14, and to Dell Advantage Loyalty, Dell Member Purchase Program and Small Business customers from Nov. 15-22.

Cyber Week deals will be available starting Nov. 26, and rolling Cyber Monday doorbusters will launch on Nov. 1 at 8 a.m. ET with new deals posting hourly until 8 p.m. ET.

We're listing all the deals here for each category, as stated directly from Dell:

Top Dell gaming and Alienware PC deals:

Deals available via www.Dell.com/Gaming, www.Dell.com/blackfriday and www.Dell.com/cybermonday.

Top Dell consumer PC and monitor deals:

Deals available via www.Dell.com/blackfriday and www.Dell.com/cybermonday

Dell Inspiron 14 3000 Laptop -- $130 (Save: $120) -- Doorbuster Nov. 23 @ 6 p.m. ET



Dell Inspiron Desktop -- $380 (Save: $270) -- Doorbuster Nov.23 @ 8 p.m. ET



Dell 32 Monitor (D3218HN) -- $170 (Save: $180) -- Doorbuster Nov. 23 @ 7 p.m. ET



Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop -- $300 (Save: $130) -- Doorbuster Nov. 24 @ 8 a.m. ET



NEW Dell Inspiron 17 7000



Top small business tech deals:

Deals available via www.Dell.com/sbblackfriday and www.Dell.com/sbcybermonday

Dell Latitude 3580 Laptop -- $579 (Save: $391) -- Available Nov. 15 @ 8 a.m. ET



Dell OptiPlex 3050 Small Form Factor Desktop -- $579 (Save: $391) -- Available Nov. 15 @ 8 a.m. ET



Dell 24 Monitor



Dell PowerEdge T30 Tower Server -- $299 (Save: $394) -- Doorbuster Nov. 15 @ 11 a.m. ET & Nov. 27 @ 12 p.m. ET



Dell Precision 3520 Mobile Workstation -- $829 (Save: $608) -- Doorbuster Nov. 27 @ 4 p.m. ET



Top electronics and small accessories deals

Deals available via www.Dell.com/blackfriday and www.Dell.com/cybermonday