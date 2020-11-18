Early Black Friday 2020 kitchen deals: espresso machines, multicookers and blenders galore

Deal Savings Price







Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Friday is getting into the Halloween spirit, dressing up as the always iconic Black Friday. We're still weeks away from Thanksgiving and actual Black Friday, but Best Buy has bumped some of the best deals of the year up to this weekend so you can get a jump-start on your holiday shopping. (Or snag a little something for yourself.) The deals are major, and we've got a list of the best savings in tech right here, but there are some truly door-busting kitchen deals happening right now. We're talking a , a (normally $199) and an army of very handy, down as low as $10 or $15.

Check out our top picks for kitchen deals on now at Best Buy's early Black Friday event. The sale technically runs through the weekend but Best Buy bargains are known to sell out, so you may not want to sleep on this one. The larger items -- more than $40 -- include free shipping and everything can be picked up for free in-store, pending inventory.

Read more: Best Buy's early Black Friday sale is live now: Prices slashed on TVs, headphones, laptops and more

Insignia This does all the things an Instant Pot does but you'll pay a third of the price. It also scores super high marks in a whopping 4,000-plus verified purchase reviews, so don't stress if you're not as familiar with the brand name. We've done the digging.

Ninja You're an adult so it's time to get yourself an adult blender. I promise it'll make all the difference in the world. Mine turned me into a total smoothie guy and that's a fun world to be a part of. This powerful Ninja can crush ice in seconds, whip dense ingredients into soups and sauces and can be used as a food processor too. The to-go cups mean you can blend a drink and sashay out the door with a healthy breakfast never having to wash a single thing.

Tell me this cherry red Nespresso machine wouldn't look totally fabulous on your countertop? This line is a step up from your standard pod coffee maker in overall design and performance -- and $105 is a very nice price. It'll make quick cups of hot coffee or creamy espresso with one button push using custom pods. This model doesn't come with a milk frother but, pssst, I've got a secret: You can easily find one of those for just $20.

Bella One of the best prices you'll find on an air fryer of this size. It's large enough to cook crispy fries, wings and calamari for a group and costs less than a night of takeout for two.

And don't sleep on a small army of mini kitchen appliances marked down as low as $10 or $15. That includes handy , , and . See the entire list of mini appliances and gadgets on sale .